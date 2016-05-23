BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
SHANGHAI May 23 Chinese regulators have launched an inspection into whether money owned by companies listed on the country's biggest over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange is being misappropriated by their parents or affiliated firms, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Monday.
The operator of the New Third board has asked underwriters to collect information on how money is being used at 3,107 companies listed on the OTC exchange, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources.
The inspection came after 2015 annual reports revealed that the situation of fund misuse is quite serious at some companies, according to the article. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage:
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage: