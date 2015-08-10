SHANGHAI Aug 10 The operator of China's New Third Board, the country's leading over-the-counter equity exchange, named 10 companies and five underwriters that have violated rules since 2014, the Securities Times reported on Monday.

Most of the misbehaviors were related to incomplete or false disclosures by companies traded on the National Equity Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), and the failure by underwriters to catch such irregularities, the newspaper said.

The companies named include Internet firm Keytec, AVIC New Materials and electrical equipment maker Zhongshi Electric Power, while several brokerages, including Qilu Securities and Citi Orient Securities Co have been criticized by NEEQ for not having done proper due diligence, according to the report.

