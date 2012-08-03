SHANGHAI Aug 3 China's cabinet will expand a
pilot programme that allows over-the-counter trading of shares
of technology and other high-growth start-up companies, a move
offering firms wider funding channels, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Friday.
The State Council has approved the expansion of the OTC
board in Beijing's Zhongguancun technology zone, the newspaper
reported on its website, citing an unidentified official at the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The news may weigh on the country main stock market, as the
expansion could divert funds from the main board. The Shanghai
Composite hit a 3-1/2 year low this week.
The Zhongguancun board has listed more than 100 firms since
its establishment six years ago, with companies' fundraising
totalling 1.73 billion yuan ($272 million), the report quoted
the CSRC official as saying.
The government has also approved establishment of an OTC
board in Shanghai's Zhangjiang high-technology zone and in two
similar zones in the central city of Wuhan and northern city of
Tianjin, the report said.
China has been encouraging the growth of small companies,
including technology start-ups, offering them more funding
channels, among other steps, as wants the private sector to help
the country counter a sharp economic slowdown.
