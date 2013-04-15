* Crude oil runs down 2.3 pct on mth, demand lowest in 7
mths
* Daily crude steel output down 3.2 pct, mills cautious on
demand
* March power output up 2.1 pct y/y, weakest rise in six
mths
(Recasts; adds comment, detail)
By Fayen Wong
BEIJING, April 15 Chinese steel production and
crude oil runs unexpectedly fell in March from a month ago, with
lacklustre power generation and appetite for oil also fanning
concerns that recovery in demand may be less vigorous than
expected.
Swollen inventories of copper and coal held by traders,
along with high steel stocks locked up at mills, have also
prompted analysts to warn that the supply of key commodities may
outpace demand, in turn putting a lid on China's import appetite
in the coming months.
The soft commodity output numbers came as broader data
showed China's economic recovery stumbled in the first three
months of 2013, as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7
percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of
last year.
Other data released alongside GDP showed industrial output
grew 8.9 percent in March from a year ago, below expectations of
10.0 percent in a Reuters poll.
"For steel, there is no doubt that demand has picked up in
the last few weeks, but the main question now is whether the
recovery can draw down steel inventories quickly enough to
prevent a big overhang at the end of the demand cycle," said
David Berman, an iron ore swaps trader at Swiss Singapore.
China produced 2.14 million tonnes of crude steel per day in
March, down 3.2 percent from the previous month, with mills
still cautious about the prospects of a seasonal pick-up in
demand, data from China's statistics bureau showed on Monday.
Monthly output was still 6.6 percent higher than the same
period last year, but product stockpiles soared to record levels
in March.
The disappointing production numbers, which also showed
China's implied oil demand falling to its lowest in seven
months, led to a broad-based sell-off of risky assets, with
Shanghai steel futures down more than 3 percent and Brent crude
futures dropping more than $2 to hit a fresh nine-month
low.
China will issue base metals production data on Tuesday.
LACKLUSTRE NUMBERS
Reflecting cooling economic activity, China's power
generation rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier in March, its
weakest positive growth in six months.
Lethargic power demand by industrial users, which account
for nearly 90 percent of China's total energy consumption, has
already hit domestic coal prices and caused inventories at ports
and power plants to build.
Implied oil demand in the world's second-largest oil
consumer rose 3 percent in March from a year earlier, but stood
at its lowest since August 2012 at about 9.72 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations.
That came as refiners scaled back crude runs and sharply
raised exports of fuel -- diesel in particular -- in March and
April, to ease swelling stocks.
Crude oil throughput in March fell 2.3 percent from the
month before to 40.83 million tonnes, or about 9.61 million
barrels per day (bpd).
POSSIBLE DEMAND UPTURN
Still, some analysts said the sell-off had been overdone,
with orders from end-users picking up in April as the slowing
economic recovery was not captured in first-quarter data.
"Air conditioner copper tube manufacturers have seen more
orders and are beginning to replenish copper from traders. Steel
inventories have also stopped climbing, which means demand is
recovering," said Judy Zhu, a commodities analyst at Standard
Chartered Bank.
"The overall sentiment from end-users is pretty optimistic
and China's economy is on track for a moderate recovery. We
remain mildly bullish on commodities demand."
Strong real estate investment, which rose 20.2 percent in
the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, combined
with a jump in liquidity in the first quarter, could accelerate
recovery momentum in the next quarter, analysts said.
Sheng Laiyun, spokesman at the National Bureau of
Statistics, told a news conference that he was confident that
China would achieve this year's growth target of 7.5 percent.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)