BEIJING, July 16 China's refinery crude throughput in June rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 41.8 million tonnes, or 10.17 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

June daily crude runs were up 7 percent from 9.5 million bpd in May, as refineries emerged from the April-May peak maintenance season.

(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting By China Energy Team; Editing by Paul Tait)