(Corrects column head to say 'Sept % of total' from 'Jan-Sept % of total')

Oct 23 Chinese power output rose 4.12 percent year on year to 454.17 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in September, according to data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The following table shows power output by generation source during the month, as provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Sept yr/yr Jan-Sept yr/yr Sept

change change % of

(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct total Thermal 314.65 -5.47 3,137.20 0.69 69.28 Hydro 114.41 42.65 715.53 20.76 25.19 Wind 9.08 -12.07 98.66 3.27 2.00 Nuclear 12.94 23.37 94.56 17.68 2.85 Total 454.17 4.12 4,075.48 4.39 100 * Including minor sources of electricity not shown separately. (Reporting by China Commodities & Energy Team)