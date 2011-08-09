BEIJING, Aug 9 China's total power generation rose 13.2 percent in July to 425.2 billion kilowatt-hours, 7.1 percent higher than in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Thermal power made up 79.8 percent of the total, with hydropower contributing 16.4 percent and nuclear 1.8 percent.

The following table shows power output by generation source in July. Monthly figures are preliminary and will be revised in later cumulative figures.

Figures are in billions of kilowatt hours.

July y/y June m/m Jan-Jun y/y

pct pct pct Thermal 339.200 18.9 312.700 8.5 2,185.32 13.4 Hydro 69.830 -11.2 66.410 5.1 343.93 6.9 Nuclear 7.760 21.6 6.550 18.5 49.17 23.8 TOTAL* 425.200 13.2 396.820 7.1 2,642.59 13.3 * Including minor sources of electricity not shown separately. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)