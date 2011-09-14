(Updates Sept 13 table with July data, percent changes from statistics bureau)

BEIJING, Sept 14 The following table shows China's output figures for for crude steel and steel products, as well as coal and coke for the previous month and the year to date, as issued by the National Bureau of Statistics. (Monthly figures are preliminary and will be revised in later cumulative figures.) The figures are in million tonnes.

Aug yr/yr July mo/mo Jan-Aug yr/yr

pct pct pct Washed coal 93.797 17.6 91.792 2.2 692.309 21.0 Coke 37.852 22.6 37.207 1.7 285.220 13.7 Iron ore 127.552 29.9 116.960 9.1 818.930 22.7 Crude steel 58.752 13.8 59.300 -0.9 469.283 10.6 Steel Products 77.000 12.9 75.717 1.7 591.199 13.1 of which: Rebar 13.508 24.0 13.213 2.2 99.277 17.6 HR coil 0.817 23.4 0.837 -2.4 6.143 22.7 CR coil 2.432 31.2 2.198 10.6 17.012 25.4 Railway steel 0.320 -32.9 0.380 -15.8 3.229 -10.8 Light Rail 0.085 25.0 0.133 -36.1 0.789 29.1 Heavy Rail 0.217 -44.5 0.215 0.9 2.238 -22.3 Large Section 0.966 22.0 1.007 -4.1 7.626 15.0 Small/medium section 4.249 15.0 4.233 0.4 32.936 16.5 Rod 5.989 9.2 5.775 3.7 47.783 11.7 Rebar 13.508 24.0 13.213 2.2 99.277 17.6 Wire (rod) 10.646 16.8 10.226 4.1 80.584 15.6 Super heavy plate 0.487 7.7 0.645 -24.5 4.309 34.2 Thick plate 2.014 -1.6 2.170 -7.2 16.771 12.6 Medium plate 3.588 3.9 3.597 -0.3 29.686 7.3 HR sheet 0.817 23.4 0.837 -2.4 6.143 22.7 CR sheet 2.432 31.2 2.198 10.6 17.012 25.4 Wide/medium strip 9.391 -1.9 9.424 -0.4 72.626 1.0 HR thin/wide strip 3.803 12.4 3.645 4.3 28.535 12.0 CR thin/wide strip 2.696 11.5 2.575 4.7 21.479 11.8 Narrow HR strip 4.138 7.0 4.074 1.6 33.811 7.2 Narrow CR strip 0.843 17.6 0.834 1.1 6.255 16.6 Plated sheet/strip 2.845 25.4 2.722 4.5 20.807 19.1 Coated sheet/strip 0.510 2.8 0.474 7.6 3.880 14.7 Silicon steel sheet/strip 0.562 21.4 0.574 -2.1 4.178 12.3 Seamless steel tube 2.326 6.9 2.318 0.3 17.331 11.2 Welded steel tube 3.386 26.8 3.253 4.1 24.825 25.6 Other steel products 1.481 20.7 1.544 -4.1 12.097 27.1 Products from re-imports 4.127 12.7 4.002 3.1 30.478 10.6 Ferroalloy 2.313 24.4 2.416 -4.3 18.776 22.5 Ferrosilicon 0.513 35.7 0.449 14.3 3.803 14.0 Silicon manganese alloy 0.826 36.3 0.940 -12.1 7.063 33.2 Stainless steel utensils 0.255 49.1 0.152 67.8 1.446 14.6 Products from re-imports refers to products processed from steel of Chinese origin that are exported and then reimported into China. (Editing by Chris Lewis)