UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
SHANGHAI Oct 18 China's crude steel output jumped 11 percent to 65.42 million tonnes in September from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Steel production was down 1.3 percent from 66.28 million tonnes in August. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
