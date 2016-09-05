SHANGHAI, Sept 5 Central China's Henan province will cut annual coal capacity by 62.54 million tonnes and crude steel by 2.4 million tonnes over the 2016-2018 period as part of efforts to tackle nationwide supply gluts in the sectors, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has vowed to bring total coal capacity down by as much as 500 million tonnes in the coming three to five years, and also plans to close 100-150 million tonnes of steel production by the end of 2020 in a bid to prop up prices and curb widespread losses in the two industries.

The Henan provincial government said in an overcapacity "roadmap" that it would work to dispose of "zombie enterprises", promote industry restructuring and "improve the effective supply capability and overall competitiveness of the steel and coal sectors", Xinhua reported at the weekend.

China is estimated to have a coal capacity surplus of around 2 billion tonnes and a steel capacity surplus of 300 million tonnes.

Henan province produced 135.5 million tonnes of coal in 2015, down 8 percent on the year and accounting for 3.7 percent of the country's total output.

Provincial steel output reached 28.97 million tonnes, up 0.5 percent on the year and amounting to 3.6 percent of the national total.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)