(Corrects para 2 "eight sectors" to "five")
BEIJING Oct 15 China said it would block new
projects in a number of sectors suffering from overcapacity,
including steel, aluminium, shipbuilding and cement, according
to a statement issued by the government on Tuesday.
The long-awaited plan to tackle long-standing supply gluts
in five industrial sectors was published by China's cabinet, the
State Council, according to the statement on China's official
government website, www.gov.cn.
Margins in sectors like steel and aluminium have been
affected for years by a massive supply glut, leaving many firms
suffering heavy losses and reliant on government subsidy.
According to the new plan, China will also seek to absorb
overcapacity by stimulating domestic demand, relocating plants
overseas, restructuring and merging existing firms and
eliminating plants by strengthening environmental, safety and
energy standards.
(Reporting by David Stanway, Editing by Michael Perry)