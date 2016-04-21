BEIJING, April 21 China will strictly control
credit available for new capacity additions in the steel and
coal sectors, both of which are suffering from price sapping
supply gluts, according to a government statement issued on
Thursday.
China's central bank, along with other government bodies,
said China would also strengthen support for the export of coal
and steel in a bid to ease domestic overcapacity.
The government aims to speed up the handling of
non-performing loans in the debt-ridden sectors, and extend
direct financing to support their restructuring. It would also
would work to deal with possible default risks in the two
sectors as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard
Pullin)