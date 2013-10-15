* To strengthen role of private sector in battling
overcapacity
* Make use of new pricing mechanisms to thin bloated sectors
* Seek ways to let firms "withdraw" from oversupplied
industries
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 15 China will tackle chronic
overcapacity problems in sectors such as steel and cement by
blocking approvals for new projects and by making better use of
the market, according to a new plan issued by the State Council
on Tuesday.
Margins in the targeted sectors, which also include
shipbuilding, aluminium and glassmaking, have been affected for
years by a capacity glut that has left many firms suffering
heavy losses and reliant on government subsidy.
The long-awaited plan, published by China's cabinet, said it
would focus on "establishing and perfecting" market mechanisms,
marking a change of approach after years spent trying to
strong-arm the sectors into submission.
It would also set higher environmental and quality standards
for industries and encourage the private sector to play a role
in restructuring oversized firms.
As well as blocking new approvals, the new plan will seek to
absorb overcapacity by stimulating domestic demand, and will
also offer tax incentives to encourage firms to relocate plants
overseas.
The previous approach sought to encourage giant state-owned
firms to merge or swallow up smaller competitors but it was not
successful, with industry experts complaining that the focus on
strengthening SOEs had served to raise capacity, rather than
reduce it.
China will also seek to eliminate old capacity by
strengthening environmental, safety and energy standards. It
will also set up differential electricity and water prices for
firms that violate environmental standards.
Beijing has been trying to take a more coordinated approach
to tackling the problem of overcapacity, and China's 2013-2017
pollution "action plan" has already laid out closure targets for
outdated steel capacity, and will allow the authorities to stop
the construction of projects in industries facing oversupply.
Past efforts to rein in overcapacity had failed to tackle
the role played by growth-obsessed local governments, which had
encouraged rapid capacity expansions with subsidies, access to
credit and favourable contracts.
Beijing has already launched a series of reforms that will
reduce the role of local governments in the approval process
while attempting to strengthen their regulatory powers.
Su Bo, China's vice-minister of industry, told a conference
last month that "administrative interference" in industry was
one of the biggest causes of overcapacity, adding that
preferential policies in areas such as land allocation had
distorted the market and created unfair competition.
Steel mills have enjoyed soft loans, massive subsidies and
favourable local supply contracts, allowing them to expand far
too quickly, and Su said China would seek to create more orderly
entry requirements for industries and reduce the role played by
local governments.
The new plan said it would try to set up mechanisms that
would make it easier for firms to "withdraw" from bloated
industries. Experts have suggested that the failure to set up an
adequate bankruptcy law in China had contributed to the
oversupply problems.