* China also to boost state support for shifting capacity
overseas
* Unclear if will encourage greater direct exports of coal,
steel
(Adds detail, background)
By David Stanway and Ruby Lian
BEIJING, April 21 China will strictly control
credit available for new capacity additions in the steel and
coal sectors, both of which are suffering from price sapping
supply gluts, the government said on Thursday.
Beijing will also boost state support for the export of
steel and coal by encouraging firms to shift capacity abroad as
part of its efforts to ease domestic overcapacity, according to
a joint statement issued by the central bank and several other
government bodies.
It was unclear whether the government planned to encourage
greater exports of the two commodities directly from China.
The statement said China would "strengthen financing support
for enterprises 'going out'", and use loans, export credits and
project financing to encourage coal and steel enterprises to
build capacity abroad.
"The details are in line with the government's overall
guidelines," said Jiang Feitao, a steel researcher with the
China Academy of Social Sciences.
"China's measures to boost the economy will definitely lift
demand and this will be unfavourable for the overcapacity cut."
"I am also cautious about China's move to shift overcapacity
overseas as this doesn't help, and just replaces exports," he
added.
China has been blamed for flooding world markets with cheap
steel, putting overseas producers at risk of closure, though
analysts say cost disadvantages make a large surge in coal
exports highly unlikely this year.
China is planning to shed 100-150 million tonnes of crude
steel capacity in the next five years, and a further 500 million
tonnes of surplus coal production, in a bid to tackle huge
capacity overhangs that have saddled domestic firms with
persistent losses.
Local governments have been reluctant to force through
bankruptcies at so-called zombie coal and steel enterprises amid
fears of rising unemployment and a surge in non-performing
loans.
The government has earmarked 100 billion yuan ($15.45
billion) to handle layoffs, and it is also promising to
establish mechanisms to deal with mounting debt.
The government said in Thursday's statement that it would
speed up the handling of non-performing loans in the debt-ridden
sectors, and extend direct financing to support their
restructuring. It would also would work to deal with possible
default risks in the two sectors as soon as possible.
It said banks would use a wide range of methods, including
debt restructuring and bankruptcy settlements, to handle the
problem, and it would also develop pilot projects aimed at
securitising non-performing loans.
($1 = 6.4737 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Joseph Radford)