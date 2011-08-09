(Corrects to clarify core net profit was above forecast, not below forecast)

HONG KONG Aug 9 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest developer by market value, on Tuesday posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit, mainly on an increase in residential property sales in Chinese cities.

The Hong Kong-listed developer reported a net profit of HK$6.84 billion ($1.1 billion), up from HK$5.07 billion a year earlier, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China Overseas reported a core net profit of HK$5.82 billion for the six months ended June, excluding gains in the value of investment properties.

That was up from HK$3.9 billion a year earlier, which excluded exceptional gains from the sale of property assets and a goodwill gain from the acquisition of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd , and above an average core net profit forecast of HK$5.1 billion from three analysts. (Reporting by Joy Leung and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)