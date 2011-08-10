HONG KONG Aug 10 Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after posting a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit.

China Overseas Land rose 7.41 percent to HK$17.10, outpeforming the Hang Seng Index's 3.43 percent gain. The benchmark index rebounded after a promise by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain near-zero interest rates. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)