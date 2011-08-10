UPDATE 4-Oil rises on signs of record compliance with OPEC output deal
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
HONG KONG Aug 10 Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after posting a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit.
China Overseas Land rose 7.41 percent to HK$17.10, outpeforming the Hang Seng Index's 3.43 percent gain. The benchmark index rebounded after a promise by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain near-zero interest rates. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top of the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric in new capacity installed last year, although slower demand growth and doubts over political support could threaten its position.