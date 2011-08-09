(Adds details, quotes)

* H1 core net up about 50 pct, beats forecast

* Performance better than peers due to diversification

* Shares outperform Hang Seng so far this year

By Lee Chyen Yee and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 9 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit as it diversified property sales to lower-tier cities .

Despite a series of tightening measures in China to forestall a property bubble, developers such as China Overseas and China Vanke Co Ltd performed well this year in terms of sales.

"Top developers such as China Overseas and China Vanke haven't been too affected by the tightening measures because they have diversified into smaller cities and are not concentrating solely on the high-end sector," said Kris Li, a senior property analyst at Shanghai-based SWS Research.

The Hong Kong-listed developer reported a net profit of HK$6.84 billion ($1.1 billion), up from HK$5.07 billion a year earlier, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China Overseas, a unit of state-run China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd , reported a core net profit of HK$5.82 billion for the six months ended June, excluding gains in the value of investment properties.

That was up from HK$3.9 billion a year earlier, which excluded exceptional gains from the sale of property assets and a goodwill gain from the acquisition of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd , and above an average core net profit forecast of HK$5.1 billion from three analysts.

The developer, which derived more than 90 percent of its property sales of HK$52.23 billion from China in the first half, has been developing projects in lower-tier cities such as Changsha amid central government cooling measures aimed at curbing speculation in top-tier cities and the luxury sector.

Chairman Kong Qingping told a news conference on Tuesday that he expected sales to surpass HK$100 billion next year.

China Overseas has been replenishing its land bank in anticipation of future growth.

During the first six months, China Overseas' net gearing ratio rose to 38.5 percent from 22.8 percent at the end of 2010 on payments of land premiums, although top executives expect that to fall in the second half of the year.

"With a significant amount of cash flowing in over the course of the year, we'll see some improvement in this figure," Qingping told a news conference.

Kong also said he was on the lookout for more land acquisitions in Hong Kong, just after the government sold a residential site for a lower-than-expected HK$5.5 billion.

Analysts said some developers in China might start to feel a bigger negative impact in the second half of the year as they would have to start cutting prices to boost sales for the rest of the year.

The average price for a new home in 100 major Chinese cities rose 0.21 percent in July to 8,874 yuan ($1,380) per square metre, slowing from a 0.41 percent rise in June, as government tightening took effect, private data provider China Real Estate Index System said on Monday.

China Overseas' results comes a day after China Vanke, the country's largest residential developer by sales, reported a 5.9 percent rise in first-half net profit to 2.98 billion yuan.

"China Overseas has good branding in China and will continue to fare quite well, performing better than some other Chinese developers like Shimao Property Holdings Ltd or Greentown China Holdings Ltd ," Li said.

China Overseas shares, which have risen 10.8 percent since the start of the year, ended down 3.05 percent on Tuesday, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 5.66 percent fall. For a copy of its earnings release, please click here (Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)