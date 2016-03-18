HONG KONG, March 18 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country's fifth-largest developer, said net profit jumped 22.5 percent in 2015 and that it aims to achieve more contract sales this year on improved liquidity in the industry.

The state-owned firm said its net profit climbed to HK$33.3 billion last year.

"The group is prudently optimistic about the mainland China property market in 2016. It is expected that property liquidity will improve, as more policy support from the government is forthcoming," company chairman Hao Jian Min said in a statement.

"The China property market is expected to remain stable in 2016 while market consolidation will accelerate."

Core profit excluding revaluation gains grew to HK$27.6 billion ($3.6 billion) last year from HK$22.9 billion in 2014 according to Reuters calculations. However, that fell short of a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of HK$28.95 billion from a poll of 25 analysts.

Ho added that he expected Hong Kong and Macau property market will see "normal adjustment" and the company wants to expand its business in both cities.

China's home prices rose climbed 3.6 percent in February from a year ago, the fastest clip in almost two years, thanks to red-hot demand in big cities, but the risks of overheating in some places combined with weak growth in smaller cities threaten to put more stress on an already slowing economy.

The country's largest property developer Vanke China said on Monday it expected land prices in major cities, already at record levels, will continue to rise this year.

Shares of the developer rose 1.5 percent. The broader market rose 0.7 percent. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)