BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
HONG KONG Aug 9 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest developer by market value, will tap overseas markets should there be a need for fundraising, Chairman Kong Qingping told a news conference on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the company posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit, mainly on an increase in residential property sales in Chinese cities. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017