HONG KONG Aug 9 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest developer by market value, will tap overseas markets should there be a need for fundraising, Chairman Kong Qingping told a news conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the company posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit, mainly on an increase in residential property sales in Chinese cities. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)