HONG KONG Aug 19 State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd on Wednesday raised its 2015 sales target by 7 percent as home prices rise after a year of decline, and said changing market conditions could bring acquisition opportunities.

China's fifth-largest property developer by sales raised its new contract target to HK$180 billion ($23.21 billion) from HK$168 billion set at the beginning of the year.

It also said profit excluding valuation gains rose 20 percent to HK$13.6 billion in January-June, and that net profit rose 20 percent to HK$16.32 billion.

Home prices in China have picked up in the past few months after a barrage of government support measures. The top economic planner earlier this month said the market was likely to continue improving in the second half of the year.

Further government support is expected for China's property market which will "improve moderately," Chairman Hao Jian Min said in a statement.

The pace of mergers and acquisitions will accelerate as developers weakened managerially or financially that have struggled through the slowdown will be eliminated, Hao said.

"Such trends present more opportunities than challenges to the group," he said.

Shares of the developer were flat after the announcement after falling as much as 3.9 percent in morning trade. The broader market was down 0.8 percent. ($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)