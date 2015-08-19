HONG KONG Aug 19 State-owned China Overseas
Land & Investment Ltd on Wednesday raised its 2015
sales target by 7 percent as home prices rise after a year of
decline, and said changing market conditions could bring
acquisition opportunities.
China's fifth-largest property developer by sales raised its
new contract target to HK$180 billion ($23.21 billion) from
HK$168 billion set at the beginning of the year.
It also said profit excluding valuation gains rose 20
percent to HK$13.6 billion in January-June, and that net profit
rose 20 percent to HK$16.32 billion.
Home prices in China have picked up in the past few months
after a barrage of government support measures. The top economic
planner earlier this month said the market was likely to
continue improving in the second half of the year.
Further government support is expected for China's property
market which will "improve moderately," Chairman Hao Jian Min
said in a statement.
The pace of mergers and acquisitions will accelerate as
developers weakened managerially or financially that have
struggled through the slowdown will be eliminated, Hao said.
"Such trends present more opportunities than challenges to
the group," he said.
Shares of the developer were flat after the announcement
after falling as much as 3.9 percent in morning trade. The
broader market was down 0.8 percent.
($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)