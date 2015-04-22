HONG KONG, April 22 State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd reported on Wednesday a 4.5 percent rise in operation profit in the first three months from a year earlier.

The company said it expected the property market to benefit this year from monetary easing.

China Overseas Land said its operation profit was HK$5.3 billion ($683.9 million) during the period. Unaudited turnover increased 4.9 percent but contracted sales dropped 7 percent.

Its liquidity weakened in the first quarter, with cash on hand down 19.3 percent and net gearing rising 6.6 percentage points to 39 percent. China Overseas Land cited payment of a substantial amount of land premiums and construction costs as reason.

"It is expected that monetary policy will continue to ease in 2015," the developer said in a statement. "The China property market will hence be benefited."

China has implemented a series of loosening policies since the third quarter in 2014, including relaxing home purchase restrictions, cutting interest rates, and easing bank reserve requirements to bolster the housing market, which accounts for some 15 percent of GDP.

China's average new home prices continued to fall in March, but on a narrowing trend that is expected to continue as the stimulus policies bolster sales volumes.

Shares of China Overseas Land rose over 3.8 percent before the announcement, outperforming a 0.3 rise in the broader market . ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)