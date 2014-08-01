BRIEF-Lippo China updates on delisting of Auric Pacific Group Ltd from SGX-ST
* APGL and offeror jointly announced sgx-st had on 13th march confirmed that it has no objection to proposal to delist APGL from main board of sgx-st
HONG KONG Aug 1 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (COLI) said on Friday its first-half core profit jumped 34 percent, but warned of challenges ahead in the industry such as tight liquidity and faster consolidation.
The state-backed company's core profit during the period was HK$10.8 billion ($1.39 billion), while net profit was HK$13 billion, up 18 percent from a year ago.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.