HONG KONG Aug 1 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (COLI) said on Friday its first-half core profit jumped 34 percent, but warned of challenges ahead in the industry such as tight liquidity and faster consolidation.

The state-backed company's core profit during the period was HK$10.8 billion ($1.39 billion), while net profit was HK$13 billion, up 18 percent from a year ago.

