BEIJING, April 21 Industrial and Commerical Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's biggest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it has agreed to provide $4.3 billion in financing for energy and electricity projects in Pakistan.

The four power projects, all located in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, are major infrastructure projects for China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, the bank said in a statement sent by email.

ICBC Chairman Jiang Jianqing signed the agreement on Monday in Islamabad. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif oversaw the signing ceremony. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Matthew Miller & Kim Coghill)