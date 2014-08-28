SHANGHAI Aug 28 Some banks have resumed lending to China's second-largest palm oil importer, Shandong Changhua Food Group, after having temporarily stopped issuing new loans, the firm said on Thursday.

The resumption of credit facilities means Shandong Changhua's commodity trading operations is returning to normal, the company said a statement, adding that it plans to import 250,000 tonnes of soybeans and 20,000 tonnes of edible oil next week after similar volume of purchases this week. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)