BEIJING, March 9 China must establish a system
to record and restrict e-commerce firms that break rules on
counterfeit goods, said the chief of the country's commercial
regulator on Monday, responding to a question on the sale of
fakes on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's websites.
The cost of breaking existing rules about selling
counterfeit goods online is too low, said Zhang Mao, head of the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), at a news
conference during China's annual parliamentary session in
Beijing.
If punishments are made more severe then the market will
improve and fake goods will disappear, Zhang said, adding that
e-commerce is growing faster than regulations and laws can keep
up, and firms and the government should cooperate more.
Alibaba and the SAIC were engaged in an unusually public
dispute in late January over the sale of fake goods through
Alibaba, though the regulator's "white paper" which sparked the
standoff was quickly retracted.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Paul Carsten)