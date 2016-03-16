BEIJING, March 16 China is still studying plans
for potential regulations that would allow commercial lenders to
swap non-performing loans of companies for stakes in those
firms, the head of the country's banking regulator said on
Wednesday.
Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC), was speaking to reporters ahead of the
closing session of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.
Reuters last week reported that the central bank was
preparing the regulations, citing two people with direct
knowledge of the policy.
