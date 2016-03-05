BEIJING, March 5 China budgeted a 2016 deficit
of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Ministry of
Finance said on Saturday in its work plan unveiled at the annual
meeting of parliament.
The ministry said its 2016 national fiscal budget deficit
will come in at 2.18 trillion yuan ($335.04 billion).
Financial markets were expecting the government to widen its
expected deficit to 3-4 percent of GDP as it looks to spend more
to support a slowing economy. The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio
was budgeted at 2.3 percent in 2015.
The annual full meeting of China's parliament, the National
People's Congress, is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates
from all over China to pass bills, approve the budget and
endorse personnel nominations. Topping the agenda will be a new
five-year economic plan.
China had a wider fiscal deficit in 2015 than a year earlier
as it jacked up spending to cushion an economic slowdown.
As activity slowed last year, government revenue grew by the
smallest percentage in 27 years, the Finance Ministry has said.
Fiscal expenditure rose 15.8 percent in 2015 from 2014,
while fiscal revenue grew 8.4 percent, leaving a deficit of
2.355 trillion yuan.
($1 = 6.5066 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Jake Spring and Judy Hua; Editing by Ed Davies)