March 6
BEIJING, March 6 Beijing will try to cap its
population at 23 million in 2020, Vice Mayor Li Shixiang said on
Friday, as the Chinese capital comes under pressure from a
severe water shortage.
The city's population has expanded rapidly in recent years,
as migrants from other parts of the country arrive seeking jobs.
With a population of 21.5 million people last year, Beijing
already exceeds the 2020 target of 18 million set in 2005.
That has created severe pressure on Beijing and surrounding
areas where water scarcity has been made worse by widespread
pollution of rivers and groundwater.
"Beijing wants to restrict the population to no more than 23
million by 2020," said Li.
Beijing is short of 1.5 billion cubic metres of water a
year, Li told a gathering of Beijing delegates to the annual
meeting of China's parliament on Friday.
While the south-north water transfer project will partially
ease the shortage, it will not solve the whole problem, he
added, referring to the country's ambitious diversion of water
from the humid south to arid northern provinces and Beijing.
The controversial project is targeted to supply a third of
the Beijing's water.
Li said the city would work harder to relocate industry to
areas outside the capital and also build new schools and
hospitals to reduce the flow of some 700,000 non-Beijing
residents seeking medical treatment in the capital every day.
"To resolve Beijing's big city disease, there are limits to
only relying on Beijing's efforts. We must also make a plan for
the wider area," Li said.
