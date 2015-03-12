(Adds more comments)
BEIJING, March 12 China has no need to change
its prudent monetary policy, and is moving to introduce deposit
insurance and remove ceilings on deposit rates in 2015, central
bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan told reporters on Thursday.
The news conference during the annual parliamentary session
in Beijing also featured comments from vice governor Yi Gang,
who also heads the country's foreign exchange regulation unit
under the central bank, and from Jin Qi, the head of the board
at China's Silk Road infrastructure investment fund.
Following are highlights:
GOVERNOR ZHOU XIAOCHUAN'S COMMENTS:
- China will launch a deposit insurance system in the first
half of 2015
- China may remove ceiling on deposit rates this year
- China has no need to change its prudent monetary stance
- Money supply growth is appropriate, policy adjustments
have kept liquidity levels at appropriate level
- Yuan volatility is normal in an open economy, choppy
global environment added to yuan volatility
- Not too worried about eventual U.S. rate rise, is good
signal for global economy
- Not seeing signs of large-scale hot money outflows,
capital flight from China small compared to normal outflows
resulting from real trade deals
VICE-GOVERNOR YI GANG'S COMMENTS:
- China is closely watching changes in consumer and producer
price inflation
- Prudent monetary policy will combat falling prices
- Will remain vigilant about cross-border forex flows
- It's reasonable for firms to want to hold more U.S.
dollars
- Sees no need to change Hong Kong's dollar foreign exchange
mechanism
- Hopes IMF will take yuan's increasing convertibility into
account when reassessing Special Drawing Rights (SDR) inclusion
- No doubt the yuan will increase the SDR's relevance
ZHOU'S QUOTES:
"The new normal condition is not special. There are
problems, so this does not necessarily require a new monetary
policy formula."
"The use of various tools to adjust (money supply), added
after a modest growth rate of M2, doesn't change the conditions
of a prudent monetary policy."
"A Fed policy change could bring some opportunities for
speculation but it will not pose a big threat, so we are not
worried about it."
"China has some financial instruments used purely for
speculation so we need to strengthen regulation of speculative
tools."
"The likelihood of liberalising interest rates, everybody's
long-awaited last step, is extremely high this year."
"Inefficient use of capital is a situation the needs to be
addressed."
"Small and medium-sized enteprises and start-up
microenterprises are at the grass roots, but grass root
financial services are not good enough."
"We have confidence in Hong Kong as a financial centre and
their ability to manage risk."
YI'S QUOTES:
"This year domestic U.S. dollar deposit growth is in the
hands of ordinary people, a good thing. Right now, for
businesses, individuals and financial institutions to hope to
hold more dollars is normal, but we will watch for signs of
abnormalities."
"Being included in SDRs would give China's financial reform
a great boost. But when it is included, whether it should be
included or not (is irrelevant); China's financial reforms
process will advance regardless."
"This year we will definitely launch the Shenzhen-Hong Kong
stock connect programme."
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Guiqing; Additional reporting
by the Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Kim Coghill)