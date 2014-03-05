BEIJING, March 5 China will cut excess
industrial capacity a year earlier than planned and fight
pollution through reforms in energy pricing to boost non-fossil
fuel power, the government said on Wednesday.
To ensure food security, Beijing also said it will expand
the scope of agricultural subsidies for grains and other
commodities, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), the country's economic planner, said in its 2014 work
document.
The government will continue to implement annual stockpiling
programmes for corn, rapeseed and sugar, the NDRC said.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Niu Shuping; Writing by Fayen
Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)