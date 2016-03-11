BEIJING, March 11 China needs to further purge
its oil industry of the "poison" of disgraced security chief
Zhou Yongkang to ensure healthy development that lets the sector
compete internationally, a former top energy executive said on
Friday.
Zhou was jailed for life for corruption last year in one of
the country's most dramatic graft scandals since the 1949
revolution. Dozens of his associates have also been arrested,
many in the oil industry that was one of his power bases.
Zhou was previously head of state-run China National
Petroleum Corp, the parent of PetroChina .
In unusual frank public comments on the sidelines of China's
annual meeting of parliament, Fu Chengyu, former chairman of
state energy giant Sinopec, said Zhou had poisoned the morals of
the industry and officials.
"In the oil industry, we should further purge the poison of
Zhou Yongkang. If we can't deal with this properly we can't have
healthy development of the industry and we won't be able to
compete internationally," Fu told a news briefing.
One of China's most charismatic and reform-minded oil
industry executives, Fu is now a member of a parliament's
largely ceremonial advisory body.
China's petroleum industry needs to revamp its systems and
mechanisms, he said. "Deeper reforms are needed," he added.
Beijing is expected to soon unveil a reform plan for China's
oil and gas sector, which is dominated by state giants CNPC,
Sinopec and CNOOC.
Massive expansions over the past two decades have allowed
the three firms to feed China's thirst for energy, but also to
become a breeding ground for corruption.
President Xi Jinping has warned that rampant corruption
threatens the survival of the ruling Communist Party and has
waged a war on graft in the past three years that has taken down
scores of top officials in the party, the government, the
military and state-owned companies.
