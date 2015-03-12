By Michael Martina
BEIJING, March 12 China's top judge on Thursday
issued a mea culpa for miscarriages of justice that have drawn
public ire, calling for increased transparency of the courts in
an annual report to the largely rubber-stamp parliament.
The Supreme People's Court has repeatedly promised legal
reforms to protect individual rights and prevent judicial abuses
in an effort to quell discontent toward the court system, which
is subject to Communist Party rule.
"With regard to miscarriages of justice, we deeply reprove
ourselves and demand that courts at all levels draw profound
lessons, and further strengthen the effective prevention of
unjust and false cases and timely correction mechanisms," chief
justice Zhou Qiang said.
Zhou said courts must "leave no hiding places for judicial
corruption".
Courts revised sentences in 1,317 cases in 2014 and
corrected "a number" of wrongful sentences, Zhou said.
In one high profile case, a court in December exonerated a
teenager from the Inner Mongolia region 18 years after he was
wrongfully executed for killing and raping a
women.
Anti-death penalty campaigners say China, which does not
announce the number of people executed, uses the death penalty
far more than other countries. While wrongful executions have
stirred public outrage, capital punishment has wide public
support.
Nonetheless, China's leaders are deeply worried about social
unrest stemming from land grabs, corruption and pollution -
issues often left unresolved by courts.
They have made attempts to nominally increase the
independence of the judiciary, including pilot programmes for
circuit courts to limit interference from local officials.
But experts argue that real judicial reform will be
difficult so long as China's courts answer to the party. Despite
improvements to the country's legal code, laws are often not
enforced and abused by the police.
President Xi Jinping has made an ongoing anti-corruption
campaign a calling card of his administration.
China's top prosecutor said in a separate report that it had
increased anti-corruption cases by 42 percent in 2014 and
investigated 4,040 government employees at the county level or
above.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)