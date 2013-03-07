By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, March 7 China expects 60,000 people to
lose their homes in the remote southwest if a series of four
dams along the country's last free-flowing river gets the
go-ahead, a local official said on Thursday in the first
government estimate for relocations.
Outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao, a geologist by trade and
populist by instinct, vetoed the dams in Yunnan province on the
UNESCO-protected Nu River, known outside China as the Salween,
in 2005, after an outcry from environmentalists.
But in late January, the government unexpectedly announced
that dam building would resume, with the Nu River high on the
list for development.
Qin Guangrong, Yunnan's Communist Party chief, told
reporters on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of
parliament that work had not yet begun.
But Li Siming, head of the prefecture along the Myanmar
border where the dams would be built, said the prefecture had
already begun looking at how to relocate people.
"The initial estimate is that 60,000 people will have to be
relocated," Li told Reuters. Most are from the ethnic Lisu
minority.
"We've not yet got to the stage of working out where they
will be relocated to. There are no details yet on whether the
projects will even happen," he added. "There are limited amounts
of land."
China relocated 1.3 million people during the 17 years it
took to complete the massive, $59 billion Three Gorges Dam,
built in a much more heavily populated area in central China.
Li, an ethnic Lisu himself, said the environmental impact
assessment had not been completed and he did not know when
construction might start.
"The whole process, from the central government to the
provincial government to the prefectural government, will be
open to the public - it's part of the policy of 'letting the
light shine on the government'," he said.
Environmentalists have long complained about the lack of
transparency about the dam project.
"The problem is that for a matter that has provoked concern
from the international community, they have never held a hearing
before," Wang Yongchen, an environmentalist who has long
campaigned for the Nu River, told Reuters recently.
Li said that most residents supported the dam project, but
added that "a minority" did not.
"If we see that development of hydropower resources on the
Nu River will not benefit the local people, then we will not do
it," he said.
Li sounded uncertain, however, when asked if he personally
supported the project.
"I grew up along the Nu River. How to protect it, how to
develop it, how to use it, I have my own opinions on that," he
said. "I'm a local boy: we've always relied on the land, and the
water.
"As head of the prefecture, I'm always thinking about how to
protect the land but also how to use it. This is always on my
mind... It's not about whether I personally support it or not."
