BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control
local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt
guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,
Government debt risks are generally under control, Xiao said
at a news conference during the annual meeting of parliament.
The government will continue to improve the financing
environment and push forward the standardisation of
public-private partnership (PPP) projects, Xiao said.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)