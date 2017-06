BEIJING, March 15 Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China's economy faces domestic and external risks this year, but added the country has many policy tools to cope with them.

China's 2017 economic growth target of around 6.5 percent is not low and is not easy to meet, Li said at his annual news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)