BEIJING, March 16 China will try to avoid mass layoffs as it restructures the steel and coal sectors, even as it pushes ahead with economic reforms, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Central government funding can be increased to help laid-off workers if necessary, Li said at a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)