BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.

Li made the comment at his annual news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament. ($1 = 6.9131 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim COghill)