BEIJING, March 7 China cannot relent on efforts to tackle pollution, though a rapid turnaround should not be expected, the environment minister told a news conference on Saturday during China's annual parliamentary meeting.

The country's environmental laws were still not as strong as its economic laws, and innovation was also weak, said the newly appointed minister, Chen Jining.

China would also step up international cooperation on the environment this year, he said. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Paul Carsten)