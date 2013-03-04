BEIJING, March 4 Pan Yue, a high-profile
official with a history of taking on big state-owned interests,
has emerged as the front-runner to become China's new
environment minister, sources said, amid growing public
discontent over worsening pollution in the country.
Pan, a former journalist, is tipped to take over from
career bureaucrat Zhou Shengxian when Premier-in-waiting Li
Keqiang forms his new cabinet during the annual session of
parliament which begins on Tuesday, three independent sources
familiar with the matter said.
"A recommended list (of cabinet ministers) lists Pan Yue as
the environmental protection minister. But this is not final and
could change at the last minute," a source with ties to the
leadership told Reuters.
With China desperate to show it is determined to tackle its
pollution problems, the appointment of the popular Pan would
help build confidence in the country's environmental protection
bodies and their ability to rein in some of the country's most
powerful industrial interests.
Public anger over air pollution that blanketed many northern
cities in January has spread to online appeals for Beijing to
clean up water supplies as well. Across the country, to the
government's alarm, social unrest spurred by environmental
complaints has become increasingly common.
Pan has routinely criticised China's excessive focus on
growth and the weakness of its environmental watchdogs, saying
the country's obsession with economic expansion had created a
massive "environmental overdraft".
But the 53-year-old has paid the price before for his
outspoken comments.
Also, the environment ministry still faces formidable odds
in the face of China's complex bureaucracy and weak enforcement
of laws. It lacks the authority to take on big state-owned
enterprises, including oil firms, and local governments.
"If Pan Yue is appointed minister, it would give real
credibility to (incoming President) Xi (Jinping)'s message about
wanting people who get results and don't just talk," said
Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign
Relations who has studied China's environmental problems.
Parliament spokeswoman Fu Ying said on Monday that the
largely rubber stamp legislature would tighten two environment
laws during its annual session by linking protection efforts
with local government performance evaluations and further
reining in emissions.
UNLEASHING "STORMS"
Pan's possible promotion would also represent a significant
upturn in fortunes since his career stalled in 2008 amid
political opposition and personal difficulties.
In the middle of the last decade, when he served as the
deputy director of China's State Environmental Protection
Administration (SEPA), Pan was feted by the domestic and foreign
media as a fearless campaigner against giant government-backed
polluters, but his stance created enemies.
"Many saw him as too liberal, but he has restrained himself
in recent years," a second source with leadership ties said.
His profile reached a climax in 2005, when he confronted
dozens of powerful state-owned enterprises. The crux of the row
was SEPA's power to enforce its rules, with the state giants
arguing they were directly subject to the State Council and
therefore not obliged to comply with SEPA rules involving
environmental impact assessments.
The media heralded Pan the victor after the Three Gorges
Project Corp, the powerful state-owned developer of the world's
biggest hydropower project on the Yangtze River, was ordered by
the State Council to comply with SEPA following a week-long
stand-off.
In 2006, he also took on the China Petrochemical Corp
(Sinopec) and the China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC), the parent of PetroChina, the country's two
biggest oil firms, in a drive against water pollution.
And in 2007, Pan again turned his attention to China's big
state-owned power firms, including Datang Power,
Huadian Power and Huaneng Power, all
accused of failing to comply with SEPA regulations.
Known in the Chinese media as "environmental protection
storms", the campaigns pitted China's relatively weak
environmental agency against some of the most powerful interest
groups in the country -- including Huaneng, formerly run by the
son of Li Peng, China's influential former premier.
In 2008, while still a vice-minister at the newly
established Ministry of Environmental Protection, Pan was
stripped of most of his public responsibilities, and restricted
to handing out awards, launching awareness campaigns and making
speeches.
Pan's public criticism of powerful state interests might
have been the main reason his career stalled, but his divorce
from a daughter of prominent military official Liu Huaqing did
not help, the sources said.
Liu, who died in 2011, was navy commander from 1982 to 1988
and credited with its modernisation. He was also a member of the
Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee - the apex of
power in China - from 1992 to 1997.
But after years of lying low, Pan's confrontational style
could now make him the right man for a very difficult job, and
help head off growing public anger about the state of the
country's rivers and skylines.
"Certainly his appointment would give a real boost to the
prominence of the environment within the government
bureaucracy," said Economy. "Overall, it would be a big win for
environmental activism."
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)