* Okay if China's economy slightly misses 7.5 pct growth
target-Fin Min
* Says a low unemployment level is more important
* Says China wants to create 11 million jobs this year
* C.bank vice governor says China will fine-tune policies if
needed
BEIJING, March 6 It is all right for China to
slightly miss the government's 7.5 percent economic growth
target this year as long as enough jobs are created, the finance
minister said on Thursday, stressing that a healthy labour
market is more important.
Lou Jiwei told a briefing at China's annual parliament
meeting that the government has three broad economic policy
goals each year: create jobs, control inflation and boost the
economy. He said jobs are the most important of the three.
"Let's say for instance, this year's economic growth is not
7.5 percent, but 7.3 percent or 7.2 percent. Does this count as
around 7.5 percent? Yes, it counts," said Lou, who was
previously the chairman of China's sovereign wealth fund, China
Investment Corp..
"Whether GDP growth is to the left or to the right of 7.5
percent, that is not very important. What is important is job
creation."
China aims to create 11 million jobs this year, he said.
China has for years set annual growth targets to drive its
centrally-planned economy. But these targets were mostly
meaningless as they were always exceeded by the government in
its pursuit of double-digit growth.
However, as China seeks to revamp its maturing economy and
move it towards slower but better-quality growth, away from
exports- and investment-driven expansion, the annual growth
targets are taking on a new meaning.
China said on Wednesday that it is aiming to expand the
economy by about 7.5 percent this year, slightly above last
year's actual expansion of 7.7 percent. At the same time, the
government declared a "war" on pollution, and promised to slow
investment growth to a decade-low.
A QUARTER OF A CENTURY
Three decades of blistering growth has turned China's
economy into the world's most powerful growth engine, but has
also left it with deep problems including widespread pollution
and corruption, ominous debt levels and a yawning wealth gap.
The last time China missed its growth target was 25 years
ago in 1989, according to Standard Chartered.
For seven years up until 2011, China had an annual growth
target of 8 percent. But it was shaved to around 7.5 percent in
2012 as part of plans to rebalance the economy.
Premier Li Keqiang, who announced the 2014 growth target on
Wednesday, said the level was decided after careful comparisons
and repeated weighing of various factors.
The Finance Ministry said separately in its report to
parliament that the growth target is "flexible", and instructed
local officials to not compete with each other to deliver the
highest growth rate.
Some analysts had welcomed the 7.5 percent goal as a sign
that Beijing will keep the world's second-biggest economy on a
steady footing, while pursuing sweeping reforms likely to dampen
activity in the near term.
But others who had hoped China would be more radical in it
reforms were disappointed that Beijing did not reduce or scrap
its growth target to signal that it is ready to tolerate weaker
growth in exchange for reforms.
A series of economic surveys this year have shown China's
factories fighting multi-month low business orders, leading some
analysts to predict China may need to loosen policies for the
economy to grow faster than the targeted rate.
Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of China's central bank, said
separately on Thursday it is "totally possible" for authorities
to fine-tune economic policies this year if need be, repeating
the bank's standard rhetoric.
He also said the central bank hopes to unveil as soon as
possible its system for insuring deposits, one of the
much-anticipated financial reforms that analysts say will pave
the way for China to free its interest rate market.