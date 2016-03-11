BEIJING, March 11 The chairman of China's biggest manager of distressed debt wants access to more capital to help resolve the country's growing volume of non-performing loans and would support debt-to-equity swaps to help prevent the spread of financial risk.

Lai Xiaomin, chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co , said in an interview late on Thursday that additional financing channels for the country's big asset managers would help reverse the sluggish market for bad loans.

Such channels include the issuance of subordinated debt, securitization, reduction of the government's 12.5 percent capital adequacy requirements for companies that handle non-performing loans (NPLs), and the use of swaps that would allow managers of distressed assets to hold stakes in companies for up to 10 years, he said in his proposals for the annual session of China's national parliament.

"The situation today is like that of more than 10 years ago," Lai said, referring to the era of industrial restructuring and record-high NPLs that first led to the creation of China's big asset managers.

The balance of NPLs held by commercial banks has increased for 16 consecutive quarters, with the volume reaching 1.27 trillion yuan ($195 billion) by the end of last year, a 51 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the country's banking regulator.

Huarong, which raised HK$17.8 billion ($2.3 bln) in a Hong Kong initial public offering in October, makes its revenue primarily through the purchase, management and disposal of distressed debt from financial institutions.

It also oversees financial leasing, banking, securities, consumer finance and trust operations.

Lai said additional financing channels would help activate a stalling market.

NPL resolution had not advanced due to the monopoly of the Big Four asset management companies, which include China Cinda Asset Management Co, and limited channels for the disposal of bad debt, he said.

Although the government has allowed 16 provinces to set up local bad debt mangers, their capitalization has been restricted, he added.

China's central bank is preparing regulations that would allow commercial lenders to swap NPLs of companies for stakes in those firms, Reuters reported, citing sources, on Thursday.

Lai said he would welcome rule changes that would allow debt-to-equity swaps, which would "improve companies' financial situation" and help "prevent the spread of financial risk."

Among the sectors Lai thought are most suitable for debt-to-equity swaps are real estate, steel, coal and machinery. ($1 = 6.4991 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Susan Fenton)