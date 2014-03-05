BEIJING, March 5 China will target 17.5 percent annual growth in fixed-asset investment and 14.5 percent in retail sales growth in 2014, the country's top economic planning agency said on Wednesday.

In a report unveiled at the annual parliament meeting, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it targeted 7.5 percent growth in total trade in 2014. It will also ensure that property market controls are properly implemented.

China's fixed-asset investment - a main growth driver - grew an annual 19.6 percent in 2013, while retail sales rose 11.3 percent. The economy expanded an annual 7.7 percent last year.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)