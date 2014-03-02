BEIJING, March 3 China will present proposals to
revamp its behemoth economic planning agency at an annual
session of parliament this week, sources said, but the
organisation's role as an antitrust regulator could eventually
be enhanced.
Chinese and foreign companies, including U.S. technology
firms Qualcomm Inc. and InterDigital Inc.,
have fallen afoul of the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) in recent months as its anti-monopoly arm has
become more assertive.
The mammoth agency, which has several thousand employees and
has sweeping powers to decide on investment, prices and other
issues in the world's second-biggest economy, is striving to
retain as much power as possible as it undergoes restructuring.
The crackdown on price-fixing and monopolistic practices should
become more pronounced as the NDRC has said it is ramping up
staffing in its antitrust division.
Academics and senior officials have forecast a streamlining
of the NDRC since President Xi Jinping vowed to make the economy
more responsive to market forces and shift to consumer-focused
investment from a state-led model.
Two sources close to senior leaders said proposals have been
readied to restructure the NDRC and these will be discussed at
the National People's Congress annual session beginning on
Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear if any decisions would be
taken.
But the NDRC's role as one of three national antitrust
regulators - along with the Commerce Ministry and the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce - is set in the
country's five-year-old Anti-Monopoly Law that is unlikely to be
cut back or revised soon.
"The NDRC is getting ready for a new role. This corresponds
with the flurry of antitrust actions," said a Beijing-based
foreign diplomat who asked not to be named.
Xu Kunlin, the head of the NDRC's price supervision and
anti-monopoly bureau, has hinted at more unified antitrust
powers, underlining speculation that the agency is seeking for
primacy among the three regulators.
"Having a relatively independent, authoritative or strong
and unified antitrust body is a trend. Many antitrust structures
around the world are under one roof," Xu said last month.
Xu's comments could be part of the NDRC's attempt to focus
on the antitrust role, and stay relevant as its broader powers
are slashed, said Yee Wah Chin, a New York-based antitrust
expert at law firm Ingram, Yuzek, Gainen, Carroll and
Bertolotti.
"The NDRC will continue to expand its AML (anti-monopoly
law) enforcement scope by the investigations it conducts, and it
is entirely possible that some formal restructuring of AML
enforcement will be made after several more years," Chin said.
FINES, INVESTIGATIONS
Last year, the NDRC slapped Chinese and foreign companies
with investigations and fines after high-profile pricing probes.
In August, the regulator fined six infant formula manufacturers,
including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone
and Fonterra, a record $110 million after a probe into
price fixing and anti-competitive practices.
The agency confirmed last month it had opened anti-monopoly
investigations into Qualcomm and InterDigital, saying it had
received complaints that the companies charged discriminatory
high prices in China.
Adam Dunnett, secretary general of the European Union
Chamber of Commerce in China, said he expects the pricing
investigations to maintain their momentum in the medium term.
"The European Chamber has encouraged its members to review
their own practices and closely monitor further developments,"
he said, adding that the anti-monopoly law would play an
important role in a more market-oriented China if evenly
enforced.
At the moment, the NDRC sets policy for strategic
industries, approves big investments and has the authority to
influence prices for everything from liquor to gasoline. Its
powers are so sweeping that it is often called the mini cabinet.
Beijing has promised to reduce its involvement in matters
like the approval of new industrial projects, allowing it
instead to focus on improving rules and regulations.
According to one proposal, the agency would be renamed the
National Development, Reform and Planning Commission and fold in
functions of other departments, including the Development
Research Centre, a cabinet think-tank.
"Eventually, the NDRC will just be a think-tank. Its main
functions will be to formulate (policies) and conduct research
on macro (economic) planning," one source with ties to the
leadership said on condition of anonymity.
"The views of various ministries and provincial governments
have been solicited," a second source said.
The party announced after a conclave last November that a
high-powered committee would be created to oversee the gamut of
China's reforms, including coordination between ministries.
President Xi heads the group which experts have said could
signal changes to the NDRC's discretionary powers.
"I do expect the NDRC's wings to get clipped," said Scott
Kennedy, director of the Research Centre for Chinese Politics
and Business at Indiana University.
"The creation of the leading group on economic reform is
already a big signal that the NDRC's powers will be cut," he
said.
The NDRC did not respond to Reuters questions sent by fax.
However, a rapid transition is unlikely within such a huge
bureaucracy.
"The government has been cutting red tape but we cannot see
any signs of downsizing," an NDRC researcher told Reuters on
condition of anonymity, noting that there would be stiff
federal-level employees.
"The NDRC will still approve investment plans involving
state spending. It will still be responsible for coordinating
economic policies," the researcher said.