HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 2:50 P.M. EDT/1850 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
BEIJING, March 12 For highlights from a news conference by the governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), click (Editing by Kim Coghill)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.