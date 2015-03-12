HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 2:50 P.M. EDT/1850 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
BEIJING, March 12 For highlights from a news conference by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), click (Editing by Kim Coghill)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.