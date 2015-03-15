(Adds detail, comment)
By Jason Subler
BEIJING, March 15 China has a lot of room to
manoeuvre its policy and boost its economy having avoided using
strong, short-term stimulus in recent years, Premier Li Keqiang
said on Sunday, in a rare suggestion that authorities can do
much more to stoke growth.
Li, addressing a news conference at the end of China's
annual session of parliament, tried to allay fears about a
stumbling economy by vowing to keep it growing at a reasonable
speed, even as he acknowledged the job is not easy.
He assured his audience that policymakers would prop up the
economy if growth was at risk of breaching a "lower limit", or
hurt employment and income gains.
"In recent years, we have not taken any strong, short-term
stimulus policies, so we can say our room for policy manoeuvre
is relatively big, the tools in our toolbox comparatively many,"
Li said.
"If the slowdown in growth affects employment and incomes,
and approaches the lower-limit of a reasonable range, we will
stabilise policies and the market's long-term expectations for
China," he said at a two-hour briefing.
"And at the same time, (we will) increase the intensity of
targeted (policy) control," he said.
Turning to his government's plans to deliver economic growth
of around 7 percent this year, Li said: "It looks like economic
growth has been adjusted lower, but in reality achieving this
target will not be easy."
A 7 percent growth target is China's lowest in 11 years, and
would mark the slowest expansion in a quarter of a century if it
came to pass.
He said it was a challenge for the government to deliver
economic growth of about 7 percent this year because the economy
was already worth more than $10 trillion.
However, Li reiterated that authorities would do what they
could to keep growth "within a reasonable range", and denied any
assertion that China was exporting deflation.
A TRUMP CARD IN ENVIRONMENTAL LAW
Weighed by a property downturn, hefty debt burdens, and
lethargic foreign and domestic demand, China's economy has
struggled in the last 15 months or so, as growth in exports,
investment, manufacturing and retail sales all waned.
That dented growth to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent last
year, and analysts widely assume that the entrenched cool down
would deepen this year.
When asked if he was worried about rising financial risks as
the economy struggles, Li acknowledged the dangers but said
China could prevent systemic risks from surfacing.
He said his government would minimise moral hazards by
allowing flare-ups in financial risks on a "case-by-case" basis,
but did not elaborate.
Many economists have criticised the government for its
reluctance to let big state-owned or flagship private firms fail
for fear of increasing unemployment. They say the government's
willingness to support badly run businesses encourages waste and
fuels credit danger.
Li did not address those concerns, but promised that his
government would advance social, financial and economic reforms
that are meant to be China's most ambitious in 30 years.
Reiterating earlier remarks this week by central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan, Li said the government would unveil an
insurance system for depositors this year.
At the same time, authorities will toughen their fight
against pollution to clean up air, land and waterways by
enforcing a new environmental law.
"Companies that violate the law and regulation with their
emissions, no matter what kind of businesses they are, they will
be investigated according to law, and even let those businesses
that secretly emit or discharge to pay a cost that they cannot
afford to pay," Li said.
"The environmental law is not a cotton swab, but the
strongest trump card," he said.
