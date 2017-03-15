(Repeats correction for technical reasons. In March 5 story,
* 'We will make skies blue again' - Premier Li
* New steel, coal capacity cuts inline with expectations
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity
by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million
tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday as the
world's No. 2 economy deepens efforts to tackle pollution and
curb excess supply.
In a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of
parliament, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) said it would shut or stop construction of coal-fired
power plants with capacity of more than 50 million kilowatts.
The pledges are part of Beijing's years-long push to reduce
the share of coal in its energy mix to cut pollution that has
choked northern cities and to meet climate-change goals while
streamlining unwieldy and over-supplied smoke-stack industries
such as steel.
Speaking at the opening of parliament on Sunday, Premier Li
Keqiang reiterated the government's plan to ramp up monitoring
of heavy industry and crack down on companies and officials that
violate air quality rules.
"Officials who do a poor job in enforcing the law, knowingly
allow environmental violations, or respond inadequately to
worsening air quality will be held accountable," he said.
"We will make our skies blue again."
In its report, the NDRC said it would cut energy consumption
per unit of gross domestic product by 3.4 percent and curb
carbon intensity by 4 percent this year.
By 2020, the government has said it aims to close 100
million-150 million tonnes of steel capacity and 800 million
tonnes of outdated coal capacity.
This year's targets come after the world's top coal consumer
and steel maker far exceeded its 2016 goals to eliminate 250
million tonnes of coal and 45 million tonnes of steel capacity.
Much of the steel capacity was already idled and output
actually rose 1.2 percent to 808.4 million tonnes. Coal output
fell 9 percent to 3.64 billion tonnes.
COAL LIMIT
A new round of capacity cuts was widely expected, although
some executives may be disappointed the NDRC did not give an
update on the government's policy that sets a limit on the
number of days thermal coal mines can operate each year.
Coal prices have rallied in recent months amid
speculation the government would reinstate a limit of 276
days.
"The smaller target this year is a natural move as the
government gradually replaces low-efficiency coal capacity with
more efficient ones," said Li Rong, analyst with consultancy SIA
Energy.
Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting, industry
minister Miao Wei said the government would continue to weed out
low-grade steel that uses recycled material, which it says is a
major source of smog and a safety hazard.
(Reporting by Meng Meng, Dominique Patton and Aizhu Chen;
