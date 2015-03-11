By David Stanway
| BEIJING, March 10
BEIJING, March 10 China's struggling steel mills
appealed for government intervention this week to ease a
capacity glut that has depressed prices and seems unlikely to
get any better this year.
Crude steel production capacity reached 1.16 billion tonnes
in 2014, way higher than actual output of 822.7 million, an
executive with one of the country's biggest producers told
Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of parliament.
"It is hard to see this year being any better than last
year, and I actually think it will be worse," said Cao Huiquan,
chairman of Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Group, a
state-controlled mill that has ArcelorMittal among its
strategic investors.
"Overcapacity is a macroeconomic policy issue and I believe
it needs to be solved through law and industry standards. This
is the best way, rather than interfering on a microeconomic
level by shutting down projects," Cao said.
China has pushed through a series of measures aimed at
forcing mergers and closing smaller polluting plants, but
enforcement is weak and firms have resisted restructuring. Cao
said it was likely that total capacity would continue to
increase in 2015.
The industry ministry is expected to issue new guidelines
this year that will further raise environmental standards in the
sector and therefore costs, adding to the problems of smaller
mills with razor-thin margins.
Cao said the crucial issue was creating a level playing
field.
"What is needed is equal implementation and not selective
implementation," he said, adding that in regions where
enforcement was lax, mills could be paying as little as 20-30
yuan per tonne to comply with environmental rules, compared to
150 yuan elsewhere.
In a proposal submitted to parliament, Deng Qilin, the
chairman of Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, China's
fourth-biggest producer, said China should use the country's new
environmental law to raise levels of compliance throughout the
sector.
Valin's Cao said it was unclear whether there would be a new
wave of closures this year, noting that local governments were
doing their utmost to support mills in order to save jobs.
"Resolving these employment issues will need input from the
government," he said.
Officials in Hebei province, China's biggest steel-producing
region, also called for more state support during delegation
meetings this week, with the governor saying the restructuring
process had been far harder than expected.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)