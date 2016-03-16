BEIJING, March 16 China-U.S. relations will continue to develop regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election in November, China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Li, speaking at a news conference at the end of China's annual meeting of parliament, also said China would increase market access for U.S. investors. (Reporting by Jason Subler and Kevin Yao; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)